Jackie Ankrah, a well-known broadcaster, musician, and vocalist, recently faced criticism for expressing pride in her father, Lieutenant General J. A. Ankrah, a former Head of State of Ghana.

During an interview with Doreen Avio on the Daybreak Hitz show, she acknowledged her father’s contributions to Ghana’s history, stating, “I can’t do anything about who I am, who my parents are, my father is my father, my father is who he was and he is ever going to be in the history of Ghana.”

Despite the backlash she received, she remained steadfast in her admiration for her father, sharing that she had learned valuable lessons from him, including bravery, courage, and a sense of humour.

She further defended her stance, saying, “I would have to face the fights and attacks as long as it’s to honour my father not like he’s stolen like other people’s father.”

Jackie Ankrah also acknowledged that the criticism had affected her emotionally, but she remained resolute in her belief that her father was a good man who had served his country honourably.

She expressed frustration that some people only saw what they wanted to see and could not recognize her father’s many accomplishments.

“People have their opinions and you can’t change their opinions but only live your life and do the things God desires of you,” she concluded.

Despite the negative reactions, Jackie Ankrah’s admiration for her father and her willingness to defend his legacy serves as a reminder of the complexities of family ties and the importance of honouring those who have come before us.

Lieutenant General J.A. Ankrah was a prominent military figure and former head of state of Ghana, who served from 1966 to 1969.

He came to power after leading a coup d’état that overthrew the government of President Kwame Nkrumah in 1966.

Ankrah’s regime was characterised by a crackdown on corruption and a push for economic development, but it also faced criticism for its human rights record and suppression of political opposition.

After leaving office, Ankrah served as Ghana’s ambassador to the United States and Canada.

He is remembered as a controversial figure in Ghana’s history, with his legacy still debated by many today.

