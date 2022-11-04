Believers believed, worshippers worshipped and the vocalisers sang when Piesie Esther took over the exalted altar as one of the major artistes billed to attract blessings for believers.

Piesie heightened the spiritual force in the already charged atmosphere with her soothing and melodious voice the audience could not get enough of.

With the help of her team, Piesie made sure to command the worshippers to be on their feet throughout the performance.

The audiences agreed with her ministration as some were moved to tears when she sang her testimony-inspired song, ‘Wa Ye Me Yie’.

As usual, there were loud chants from fans who wanted to leave the Perez Chapel’s dome fully and spiritually satisfied.

