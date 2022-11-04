The presence of renowned gospel musician, Kofi Owusu Peprah, caused worshippers in the Perez Dome Chapel to bounce to their feet in adoration during the Adom Praiz festival.

Kofi Peprah charged the crowd with a medley of his songs, and the anointing and prophetic magnetism could be felt in the four corners of the venue.

His song, Big God did the magic for worshippers who appreciated his music with a wave of their handkerchiefs and energetic dance moves.

The musician, who comes from a genealogy of music lovers, made both his earthly and Heavenly fathers proud with a powerful ministration.

He rose to fame after a merged cover with his father which has not only blessed the nation of Ghana, but the entire Christendom.

Joy like a river was flowing and the audiences’ reaction proved they were having a good time.