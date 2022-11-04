It was a spirit-filled encounter with God when veteran gospel musician, Ohemaa Mercy, mounted the stage at this year’s Adom Praiz festival.

Known for her anointed stage craft, she brought heaven to the Dome of Perez Chapel in Accra where the annual interdenominational gospel concert was held.

Ohemaa Mercy performed some of her popular old hit songs and some new tracks from her current album.

Energetic Ohemaa Mercy proved she was worth all the screams and cheers that greeted her when she mounted the stage.

Beginning with some worship songs, she gradually raised the tempo and finally exploded with her popular hit songs.

It was a night of praise, worship and an enthralling show of stage performance displayed by all the gospel music icons who thrilled patrons with their various hit songs.

This year’s event brought together gospel music stakeholders, music fans and ministers of the gospel on one platform to worship and thank God in spite of the socio-economic challenges this year.

MORE: