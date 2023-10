Ghanaian gospel sensation, Efe Grace charged the atmosphere at the 2023 edition of Adom Praiz held at the Perez Dome in Accra.

She performed hit songs ‘Yehowa ne M’aban Kese‘, ‘Wa Hye Me Bo‘ and other local gospel hits.

The talented singer ministered alongside Destiny Songs of the Maker’s House Chapel.

Together with one accord they moved the crowd with an uplifting worship session.

