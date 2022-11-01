The Ministry of Education says it is working to resolve its outstanding financial obligations to Colleges of Education.

According to the Ministry, this is to help colleges fend for trainee teachers.

This is according to the Public Relations Officer of the Ministry, Kwasi Kwarteng.

In a Facebook post on Monday, he explained that the Ministry is working to ensure there is no disruption in the supply of food to the institutions.

Kwasi Kwarteng’s Facebook post

“MoE is aware of the urgency of the situation and is working with the Ministry of Finance to swiftly resolve all outstanding obligations/commitments to the Colleges of Education.

“The public is further assured of our commitment to address disruptions within the food supply chain ahead of the November 7th ultimatum,” he said.

His assurance comes on the back of a letter by the Conference of Principals of Colleges of Education seeking to let students cater for themselves from November 7.

In a letter addressed to the Education Minister, they sought the approval of the Ministry to allow the students to fend for themselves, starting November 7.

“Principals of Colleges of Education have been trying really very hard to feed trainee teachers in recent times as a result of current market trends.

“Prices of food items have shot up astronomically and food suppliers have refused to supply any food items to colleges because of the indebtedness to these suppliers,” the letter, dated October 31, noted.