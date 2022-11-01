The National Conference of Principals of Colleges of Education – Ghana (PRINCOF) is requesting for teacher trainees to start to fund their own feeding from November 7.

A letter, signed by the Executive Secretary, Dr Harriet Naki Amui, explained the development is due to the current market trends.

The letter also noted a request for an upward review of feeding grant has not been approved making it difficult for the principals to provide three square meals at GHS6.50.

“Prices have shot up astronomically and food suppliers have refused to supply any food items due to the indebtedness of the colleges,” part of the letter addressed to the Education Minister read.

The request, therefore, is to ensure the already stretched academic year is not disrupted.

Below is the full statement: