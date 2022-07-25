The Teacher Trainees’ Association of Ghana (TTAG) has indicated that, food shortage would be hitting the Colleges of Education (soon.

Speaking at the Grand Durbar of the 26th General Assembly of the Association, on Friday, July 22, 2022, the TTAG President indicated that, this is due to the gross delay in payment of the trainees’ allowance.

Jonathan Dzunu, TTAG National President, despite appreciating the effort of government for the reintroduction of the teacher trainees’ allowance, said the undue delay is causing several challenges to the trainees.

In 2017, government approved GH¢400 as allowances for teacher trainees. Out of the approved money, GH¢196 is allocated for feeding teacher trainees in the Colleges of Education while the remaining is paid to trainees by Students Loan Trust Fund.

The Association’s president explained that, the teacher trainees allowance has been in arrears since January, 2022.

The principals from the 46 Colleges are complaining that, the suppliers are not ready to supply them with food items because they owe them since government fails to pay the outstanding allowances. This has become a tough situation for the Principals.

The TTAG General Assembly is an annual event organised by the Association to deliberate on pertinent issues affecting teacher trainees. Possible solutions are suggested and made available to stakeholders for consideration.

