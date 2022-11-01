The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has dispelled rumours that Ghana has been slapped with a visa ban by the United Arab Emirates.

The Ministry in a statement says it has received no such communication from the authorities in UAE, hence the story should be disregarded.

A report by DW Africa on Monday said the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced a visa ban on nationals from 20 African countries seeking to visit Dubai.

But UAE Ambassador to Ghana, Amer Al-alwi in an interview with JoyNews’ Samuel Mbura said the reports are mere rumours and unofficial.

The Ministry’s statement, however, noted information gathered suggests UAE has reviewed the requirements for its tourists and visits visas.

RELATED:

UAE bans Ghana, 19 others from visiting Dubai

UAE visa ban mere rumours – Ghana’s Ambassador

“The 30-day entry visas have been put on hold with a 60-day multiple visa regime currently in force. Travellers to the UAE should secure a round-trip ticket and a hotel booking prior to the visa application,” the statement explained.

In this regard, the Ministry has urged all travellers to comply with the new requirements.

Below is the full statement: