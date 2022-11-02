Former AshantiGold SC goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda, believes the Black Stars have the quality to make an impact at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The playing body of the current team has come under the spotlight following the last two friendly games against Brazil and Nicaragua.

The West African country suffered a 3-0 defeat against the five-time world champions before recording a narrow 1-0 win over the Central American country.

With less than three weeks to start of the tournament, the Black Stars will commence preparations for the upcoming Mundial on November 10 in Abu Dhabi.

However, the strength of the team will be tested against Switzerland in a friendly on November 17 before the team arrives in Doha on November 19.

With the quality of the team being questioned by many football fans, Dauda, who featured in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil with the Black Stars is convinced the team has what it takes to go far.

Speaking to Graphic Sports, the former Black Stars first choice goalkeeper insisted the team will make an impact with the quality of players available.

Ghana after exiting the group phase in Rio and after failing to qualify for the last edition of the Mundial hosted in Russia will be hoping to improve their performance.

The Black Stars will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.

Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up their group stage adventure with their much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.

The 22nd edition of the biggest world football tournament will kick off from November 20 to December 18.