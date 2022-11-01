Black Stars assistant coach and renowned football scout, Didi Dramani, believes the team’s chances in the upcoming 2022 World Cup will be determined after they face off with Switzerland in a friendly match.

According to him, the game will perhaps indicate if the squad is well prepared to face off difficult opponents in Qatar.

Ghana, as part of preparations for the Mundial will engage with The Swiss on November 17 before opening their World Cup account against Portugal.

“The Switzerland game will really tell what we are going to do in Qatar and I believe the team will be ready,” he told Graphic Sports, as quoted by footballghana.com

“We learned a lot from the game against Brazil. And against Nicaragua we also learned how to play against a team which can sit back and soak pressure from their opponents.

“We’re very positive in what we are doing and we only have control of what we can do,” he added.

The West African side will hope to get positive results after suffering a 3-0 defeat and a narrow 1-0 win against Brazil and Nicaragua respectively.

With less than 20 days, the 22nd edition of the tournament is scheduled to kick off from November 20 to December 18.