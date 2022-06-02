General Secretary for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has responded to the former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyapong, over a request for entitlements to be paid to him.

According to him, the activities of the party are catered for using allowances they get.

“I don’t want to go into details in this but it’s the allowances we use in running the party. This is how the party has been run for years and that is all I want people to know,” he said.

Mr Boadu, speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosiisen show, indicated that none of the previous leaders of the party was paid allowances fully.

“Sometimes the allowances delay and we go out there to look for money to pay part of it which sometimes we are unable to pay most of the allowances,” he said.

“He was the General Secretary for the party until 1998 when he lost the election. I don’t believe anyone paid any entitlement at that time,” he added.

The political realist said, “If he couldn’t stand it when he was there, then he cannot come to us to say he has some entitlements we need to give him.”

He further stated that he isn’t sure “the party’s previous leadership were able to pay for their debts enough to cover everything of theirs.”

According to Mr Boadu, paying entitlement is wrong looking at the financial strength of the party.

“In running the party, if we are to pay for entitlement, it will be fine but there’s not enough funds and I find it not correct,” he stressed.