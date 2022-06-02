Private legal practitioner, Felix Ntoso, says two lovers who were flogged at the Wa Naa’s Palace have every right to sue the perpetrators of the act since their rights have been infringed upon.

He says there is no law in Ghana that condones inflicting pains on offenders of the law as a form of punishment.

The two lovers were tied to a pole and flogged at the forecourt of the Wa Naa’s Palace for filming their sexual intercourse, in Wa, in the Upper West Region.

Speaking to Nhyira FM’s Kwadwo Jantuah on Kuro Yi Mu Nsem, lawyer Ntoso said the authorities should lead the arrest of those who masterminded the beating to face prosecution.

Lawyer Ntoso says there is no law that supersedes the Constitution of Ghana.

He says if traditional authorities feel they want power to administer punishment on offenders, they should press forward to get enshrined in law.

Former Member of Parliament of Offinso South in the Ashanti region, Ben Abdala Banda, also said the action of the community is contrary to the laws of the country.

He said not even a judge can met out corporal punishment to offenders.