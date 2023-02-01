The Black Galaxies arrived in Ghana on Wednesday morning following their elimination at the ongoing 2022 African Nations Championship [CHAN].

Having opened their Group C game with a defeat against Madagascar, Ghana fought back to beat Sudan 3-1 in their second group game.

With Morocco pulling out of the tournament, the Black Galaxies were awarded three points to finish second with six points.

Despite securing an unconvincing qualification to the knockout stage, the Black Galaxies failed to impress once more after painfully losing 2-0 to less-fancied Niger in the quarterfinal.

The playing body together with the technical team arrived home this dawn.

The future of Annor Walker, who is the head coach has been left in doubt following the country’s poor performance at the tournament.

He was assisted by Prosper Narteh Ogum and Bismark Kobby Mensah.

The CHAN is still ongoing with host nation Algeria to face Senegal in the final this weekend.