Management Committee chairman of the Black Galaxies, Dr Toni Aubynn, has refuted claims that a row over unpaid bonuses contributed to the team’s exit from the ongoing 2022 African Nations Championship [CHAN] in Algeria.

The Galaxies suffered a shocking 2-0 defeat against Niger in their quarterfinal game on Saturday.

Before the team arrived in Oran for the game, there were reports that the qualification bonus for the players have been slashed.

However, Dr Aubynn says contrary to speculations that there was a row over money, the players were paid their outstanding bonuses and per diem, leaving them satisfied ahead of their quarter-final game.

“Absolutely nothing like that at all happened; all their money and per diems had been paid,” he told Graphic Sports.

Dr Aubynn said there was no need to cry over spilt milk now that the team was out of the tournament but rather there was the need for introspection in order to correct where they might have faltered.

He believed that rebuilding a more formidable team for the future must be the immediate focus of the nation.

”We need to pick up the pieces, redesign and rebuild. Let’s not forget that this is football, sometimes your worst comes when you really need your best.

”But it’s not doom and gloom. We need to rebuild this team and reinforce it with new players to be identified from the league. We have no option,” he explained.