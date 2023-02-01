Nearly three years after former Auditor-General, Daniel Domelevo, was asked to proceed on 167 days of leave and subsequent retirement, he is yet to receive his entitlements including salary arrears.

President Akufo-Addo in a March 3, 2021 letter retired Mr Domelevo.

The letter signed by Nana Asante Bediatuo, the Secretary to the President said: “The attention of the President of the Republic has been drawn to records and documents made available to this Office by the Audit Service, that indicate that your date of birth is June 1, 1960, and that in accordance with article 199 (1) of the Constitution, your date of retirement as Auditor-General was June 1, 2020,” the letter said.

By extension, therefore, “the President is of the view that you have formally left office.”

Prior to this action, the Auditor-General had been directed by the President to take 167 days of mandatory leave starting from July 1, 2020.

It was on the expiration of this leave on March 3, 2021, that he was retired.

JoyNews has sighted correspondence dating November 5, 2021, and November 4, 2022, in which a request for payment of outstanding salary and other entitlements, is made.

The Presidency, JoyNews understands, has in a January 30, 2023, letter asked the Audit Service Board to review the claims by the former Auditor-General and “ take the necessary action as soon as practicable”.