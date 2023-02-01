Police investigate alleged murder of Gospel musician’s brother by officers

The Police Professional Standards Bureau has commenced investigations into the alleged murder of a 32-year-old man by some police officers.

The Police in a statement on Tuesday said it has contacted the gospel musician, Perpetual Didier, who has accused the officers of brutalising his brother to death to assist with investigations.

“We would like to assure the public of a thorough investigation into the matter,” the Police noted.

Perpetual Didier in a viral video on Monday accused some Police officers of allegedly brutalising her 32-year-old brother at the West Hills Mall in Weija.

According to her, her brother was billed to leave for Germany after spending the holidays in Ghana.

In a Facebook live stream, the teary singer chronicled events leading up to the 32-year-old’s demise which started from his trip to the shopping mall to purchase some items.

Per her narration, the young man called Shadrach Arloo had withdrawn an undisclosed amount of money for the items when he was stopped for a search by the Police.

The security officials reportedly demanded that he discloses the content of his bag which he had told them contained cash.

Shadrach, according to the gospel musician’s account, refused to allow the officer to search him for fear that an illegal substance may be planted inside by the officers.

Perpetual Didier said he recommended that they rather proceed to a Police station for him to disclose the content.

But she said this did not go down well with the officers during which he was shoved to the ground and hit his head into unconsciousness.

She added that Schadrach was further shocked with the taser after which he died.

According to her, the case has been reported at the Kasoa SCC Police station while the body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue.