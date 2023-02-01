Member of Parliament (MP) for Wa Central, Rashid Pelpuo, has been spotted in a social media video showcasing his boxing prowess in what is thought to be a preparatory session ahead of the NDC primaries.

The MP can be seen in the 21 second video dressed in a brown long sleeve and moving his hands and head with astonishing speed as if he is in a boxing ring with his opponent.

Radio Tamale shared the aforementioned video on their Facebook page with the caption; “Member of Parliament for Wa Central, Rashid Pelpuo’s sarcastic response to his opponents ahead of the NDC’s parliamentary primaries leading up to 2024”.

The National Democratic Congress will hold its presidential and parliamentary primaries on Saturday, May 13, 2023, to elect a flagbearer and parliamentary candidates for the 2024 elections.

