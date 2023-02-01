A friend in need, they say, is a friend indeed, and gospel singer Obaapa Christy has given credence to the saying as she commiserates with her companion who has lost his brother.

Gospel singer Perpetual Didier is in distress and calling for justice after an encounter with the police left her brother dead.

Her brother has been identified as Shadrach Arloo, who was allegedly maltreated to death by a police officer at West Hills Mall.

Reports gathered revealed that the deceased was in a confrontation with the policeman after he declined to have his bag searched. Consequently, he was allegedly beaten and tased.

In the subsequent hours, his sister, Perpetual Didier, who appears to be emotionally downcast, has been lamenting to whosoever cares to listen.

It is for this reason gospel singer Obaapa Christy paid the family a visit to offer a shoulder for her colleague to lean on.

In videos shared on social media, she is spotted stroking the hair of the aggrieved sister who was narrating the unfortunate incident.

Watch video below:

