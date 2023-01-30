Family of Ghanaian actress, Priscilla Opoku Agyemang, has been thrown into a state of mourning following the demise of their first lady.

Popularly known as Ahuofe Patricia, the actress announced her mother’s demise to her 2.8 ñmillion Instagram fans.

It is believed her lookalike mother passed on in the early hours of Monday, January 30, 2023.

Details of the demise are currently sketchy.

But, in the post Ahuofe Patricia made to update her fans, she revealed loneliness has embraced her.

She shared some photos she took with her mother during last year’s Mother’s Day to express her pain of not feeling her mother’s presence.

Celebrities including her best friend, Kalybos, have offered her their condolences as they struggle to accept the sad news.

