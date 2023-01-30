The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has asked all passport applicants to visit their local centers to pick up their passports if they have not already done so.

According to the Ministry, the majority of the passports have been produced, with around 30,000 yet to be collected.

It said applicants have been notified via text messages but claims have been unsuccessful.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration wishes to inform the general public, particularly passport applicants about the urgent need for them to collect their printed passports from the various Passport Application Centres (PAC).

“The Ministry is concerned that though applicants have been informed through text messages that their passports have been printed and sent to the various Passport Application Centres, most of them are yet to be collected. Accra and Kumasi Passport Application Centres alone have about thirty thousand (30,000) uncollected passports.

“In view of the above, the Ministry is calling on passport applicants who are yet to collect their passports to visit their respective Passport Application Centres to do so, as they would be required for future renewal.

“Thanking the general public for their cooperation on this important matter, the Ministry takes the opportunity to assure that the Passport Office remains committed to its mandate of delivering enhanced service to the general public,” the official communique released by the Ministry on Monday, January 30, 2023 stated.