A Deputy National Communications Director of the NPP, George Krobea Asante, has urged all potential individuals ready to contest the party’s presidential slot to do that diligently.



According to him, their campaigns should not be marred with insults that will break a united front ahead of the 2024 election.



“They should campaign on issues,” he noted.



Speaking on Movement TV, Mr Asante also advised followers of the aspirants to “try and respect each other’s view” during the campaign period.

He further encouraged party delegates to reject any aspirant who will embark on smear campaign instead of promoting his or her vision and policies for the party.

Mr Asante also said individuals seeking to lead the party as Presidential candidates must campaign on their strengths, achievements or track records in the various offices they occupied in Nana Addo’s government. This will help the party delegates to make an informed decision.

The communicator also entreated all NPP members particularly the various supporters of prospective aspirants to desist from any form of pronouncements with the potential to cause disunity in the party.

He stressed what NPP needs going forward is unity of purpose to enable the party to break the 8.

He also encouraged government appointees to support party communicators in their various regions. He further commended all NPP communicators for their selfless, committed and dedicated services to the party while appealing to leadership to invest greatly in communications since that is a critical tool for breaking the 8 agenda.