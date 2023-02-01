Ghana Premier League side, Accra Great Olympics, have announced the signing of Japanese striker, Jindo Morishita on a permanent deal.

The former Ebusua Dwarfs forward joined the two-time Premier League champions on Tuesday.

Morishita has gathered experience since playing for Division One Ebusua Dwarfs having joined two years ago.

Great Olympics will depend on the 27-year-old to add more goals to their game following their poor scoring run under Yaw Preko.

The Accra-based side has scored only 13 goals from 14 matches in this season’s Ghana Premier League.

They have gotten a total of five league goals from their strikers in the ongoing campaign.

Great Olympics will face city rivals, Accra Lions on February 2 in their 15th Premier League fixture.

Jindo Morishita, however, becomes the second foreigner to join a Ghana Premier League side in the current January transfer window after Kotoko earlier secured the services of Brazilian forward Medeiros De Souza.