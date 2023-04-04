A 25-year-old football coach accused of molesting a 10-year-old boy at Adenta-Ritz has had his trial truncated because there is no vehicle to transport him from prison to court.

Abdul Rahman lssaka, a convict, is also standing trial in another case for allegedly indecently assaulting an 11-year-old boy at Powerland, near Adenta.

lssaka is currently serving his 15-year jail term at Akuse.

When the case was called at an Adentan Circuit Court, Prosecution led by Chief Superintendent of Police Patience Mario said the Prison authorities were unable to produce him in court because of lack vehicle.

The Court presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah, therefore, adjourned the case sine die.

In the first case, the Police has preferred the charge of defilement against the ex-convict.

He is being held for allegedly having unnatural carnal knowledge of a 10-year-old boy.

In the second case, lssaka is alleged to have sexually violated “the body of the other person in a manner not amounting to carnal knowledge of the victim aged 11 years.”

He has been charged with unlawful entry and indecent. lssaka has denied all the charges.

In the first case, the Prosecution said that the complainant was a trader residing at La Nkwantanang and the victim was her son. lssaka is a football coach at La Nkwantanang football park.

In March 2020, during the Lock Down, the victim went to play football at La Nkwantanang and thereafter, lssaka asked the victim to escort him to one Abeiku who is an adult footballer’s house at Adenta.

Prosecution said when they got there, lssaka took the victim into a room, and he (lssaka) asked the victim to remove his underpants and lie in a supine position which the victim did.

The accused person also undressed and inserted his penis into the victim’s anus but the accused was unable to penetrate.

In January 2021, the accused went to the victim’s house and invited him to accompany him to a nearby shop to buy something.

Prosecution said the accused lured him into one Abeiku’s house and accused tried to have anal sex with the minor.

On June 17, 2021, a report was made to the Police.

In the second case, lssaka is said to have tied and gagged the victim with some pieces of cloth and attempted to penetrate the victim, aged 10 years in the anus.

The victim, however, informed his parents about the accused’s conduct, and a formal complaint was a lodged and the accused person was arrested