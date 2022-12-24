Hi-life artiste-turned Evangelist, Papa Shee, has tied the knot with his fiance, Awura Afia Prempeh in a colourful ceremony.

The gold and white themed plush ceremony which had several men of God in attendance came off on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Kwabenya.

Photos and videos which have popped up on social media captured Papa Shee born Nana Yaw Akosah and his beautiful bride dancing to the glory of God.

One thing from the ceremony which has caught the attention of many is the bride’s no make-up face as she flaunted her natural beauty.

Renowned prophet, Nana Yaw Sarfoh, who graced the ceremony took to his Facebook page to share lovely photos as he wished Mr and Mrs Akosah well.

Several Ghanaians have also wished them well.