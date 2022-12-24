Moesha Boduong is back after taking a long hiatus away from social media following her announcement of accepting Jesus Christ into her life.

She deleted all her posts on Instagram following a spiritual encounter she had that got her tuning away from her “slay queen” lifestyle to dancing in churches during fellowship.

The actress confirmed that she has sold all the property she acquired in her past life, adding that, she dashed out all the money she got to save her soul.

Fast-forward, she has returned to the popular digital platform but still maintains she hasn’t turned away from her maker and Christlike doctrines.

From November 28 to December 21st, Moesha shared five posts on Instagram that have since garnered over almost 100k likes.

Check out the posts below:

