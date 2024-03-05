It is not your imagination, all three major Meta apps are down. Thousands of reports started flooding the internet as Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram users reported they were kicked out of their platforms without notice.

This is a generalized issue that started showing on people’s devices in the early hours of the United States. However, this is an issue that has been reported to users worldwide.

Many who attempted to get into their accounts were quick to note that they couldn’t log into their accounts, causing mass reactions after it was reported.

Initially, it was thousands of users but that quickly turned into millions. But why did this happen only to the Meta apps?

According to multiple reports, the apps Facebook and Instagram were hit by a bug that doesn’t allow people to log into their accounts. This bug appeared according to Downdetector with an initial 90,000 reports that it was down but the numbers grew exponentially not long after that.

Currently, there has been no report from Meta that mentions updates on when this issue might be resolved. But every time this happens, it usually doesn’t take too long to be fixed.

Usually, Meta apps don’t have these types of problems but we can hopefully have some news to when this bug might be fixed.

The Threads app is also reportedly down

Alongside Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram, the Threads app is also reportedly down. Meaning that all Meta apps and also Whatsapp are currently down. Most users who also have an X account were quick to jump on the app to post their memes about the current malfunction.

The scary part was for users who still didn’t know this happened and thought they were being hacked as soon as they couldn’t log into their accounts. We will update this article as soon as all apps return to normal. This is still a developing story.