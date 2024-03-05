After just two games in the Ghana Premier League, Hearts of Oak head coach, Aboubacar Ouattara, is already the subject of praise from many fans and pundits.

The Ivorian has a 100% record as Hearts boss, leading them to back to back wins against RTU and Nsoatreman respectively.

Ahead of the Phobians clash against Bofoakwa Tano on Sunday, former board member of the club, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has backed Ouattara to be a success at the club.

“Footballers are quite interesting people to handle. What I’ve noticed is that, some may be doing their best now so they catch the eye of the coach.

“The coach with the experience he has definitely knows what he’s doing. He’s not about trial and error. He’s bringing in boys he has confidence in and that for me is a good sign,” he said.

Man caught red-handed having sex with donkey

Castro ‘Under Fire’ @10: Ghanaian music star who ‘disappeared’ remembered in…