A founding member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has stated that nothing short of some political arm-twisting can cause the party to retain power in the upcoming general elections.

He says the Ashanti Region, the party’s stronghold, will splinter into various sections in the 2024 general elections, emphasising that the former NPP member and now Leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, is going to have a good share of the total regional votes cast.

“NPP is going to hold half of it and even within the NPP, there are divisions. The NDC has a slice there as well, so you ask yourselves, how strong shall we be?

“A region that has been our stronghold. Are we going to be strong there and also think about the mess we’ve created during these eight years?” he queried.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on JoyNews on Thursday, March 14, Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe stated that Ghanaians have learned their lessons, stating that any other “result that will come will be what we term the stolen verdict.”

He emphasised that the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is in a very tricky situation regarding the selection of a running mate – because he is not a man of his own.

“Bawumia is now in a tight corner because he is not number one himself. Secondly, he has been put in a position that is not the wish of the majority of the party members.

“I mean, these are clear signs, but for the backing of Akufo-Addo with money Bawumia couldn’t have won that position. I know that for a fact,” he said.

