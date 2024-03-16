The National Communications Authority (NCA) has indicated that all four subsea cables from Ghana to Europe through Cote d’Ivoire and Senegal are still out of service.

In a statement, NCA stated that as part of measures to restore internet connectivity, the Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) are leveraging on local content from Ghana Internet Exchange to provide efficient data services.

“As of the time of this update, all four (4) subsea cables from Ghana to Europe through Cote d’Ivoire and Senegal are still out of service. The Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and subsea cable landing service providers continue to work with international partners within the sub-region whose cables have not been impacted by the current outage to provide some connectivity while troubleshooting and restoration work progresses,” portions of the statement read.

All subsea cable landing service providers in Ghana (ACE, MainOne, SAT-3 and WACS) were on March 14 completely cut off from international data services.

The situation has affected data services in the West African sub-region.

However, NCA has assured that MNOs and subsea cable landing service providers continue to work with international partners within the sub-region to provide connectivity.

“Additionally, the MNOs are also leveraging on local caches (like content from the Ghana Internet Exchange (GIX) and other local in-house caches), to provide efficient data services.

“The NCA continues to monitor the situation and is working around the clock with MNOs, subsea cable landing service providers and all relevant stakeholders to provide timelines when available, with regards to full restoration of data services,” the statement added.

The Authority has assured to update the public on any developments.

