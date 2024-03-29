The National Communications Authority (NCA) has assured that barring any unforeseen circumstances, internet connectivity will be fully restored by May 9, 2024.

In a statement, the Authority revealed collaboration with the four Submarine Cable Service Providers (SAT-3, ACE, WACS, and MainOne).

The providers according to NCA have been monitoring the progress of the under-sea repairs and reported that two vessels have been deployed.

“The repair vessel set sail on 19th March 2024, from Cape Town, South Africa and the vessel is expected to be within the vicinity of the fault area on 29th March 2024. Repair work will begin immediately and completed by the second week of April, barring any unforeseen circumstances,” portions of the statement read.

NCA added that MainOne, WACS, and ACE also reported that they were collaborating and had jointly commissioned a second repair vessel.

“This vessel, which set sail from London, UK, on 24th March 2024, was en route to the first point of call by 8th April 2024.

“ACE is expected to complete works by 17th April 2024; WACS by 28th April 2024 and MainOne by 9th May 2024,” it said.

“The general public is reminded to note that these dates are tentative and that the Authority will issue an update in the event of new developments,” it added.

