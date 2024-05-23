The National Communications Authority (NCA) has announced the full restoration of internet connectivity after several weeks of disruptions.

This comes a few days after MainOne, a leading provider of undersea fiber optic internet connectivity, announced the successful completion of repairs to its submarine cable.

The Authority on March 14 announced multiple disruptions to undersea cables that had affected mobile and fixed data services nationwide.

The outage, which also affected other subsea communication cables in the region, caused significant disruptions to banking and telecommunication services in countries such as Ghana and Nigeria.

The NCA in collaboration with four Submarine Cable Service Providers (SAT-3, ACE, WACS, and MainOne) commenced repair works to restore connectivity.

Two vessels were deployed with SAT-3’s repair vessel expected to complete the work by the second week of April.

The NCA has now confirmed that all four subsea cables affected by the disruptions have been successfully repaired and cables are now operational, providing service at full capacity.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Authority expressed appreciation to stakeholders for their interest, support, and understanding during the incident.

The statement further issued directives to mobile and submarine cable service providers to strengthen its regulatory oversight.

The directives include requiring submarine cable operators to submit their backup and redundancy plans to ensure business continuity and seamless connectivity in case of a major fault.

Also, all Mobile Network Operators are required to maintain their existing redundant submarine cable links within Ghana and connect to a submarine cable provider in the sub-region that is currently not landing in Ghana.

