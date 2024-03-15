Sellers of indigenous Ga dish, Kenkey, in Teshie and Osu have challenged the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong’s assertion that kenkey prices are decreasing.

Within the week, the minister has lauded the government’s Planting for Food and Jobs initiative, saying it has caused the price of maize to be stabilised.

“There is a lot of maize out there. Indeed maize is in the system and that is why the price of maize is not going up. Indeed for the first time, you will see that the price of Kenkey which never happens, is going down. We are on the ground,” he said.

However, producers of Kenkey have disputed these claims. They assert that despite Kenkey being a longstanding affordable staple food, recent maize price fluctuations have forced them to reconsider pricing, resulting in higher costs for consumers.

Some Kenkey producers in Teshie and Osu explained that about a year ago, the same ball of Kenkey which sold for GH₵2 is now sold at GH₵3 and GH₵4.

The traders said they have been forced to sell the same ball at these prices because the bag of maize which previously sold at GH₵650, is now purchased at GH₵800.

Some consumers who spoke to JoyNews’ Michael Asharley said although they enjoyed the meal, it was quite worrying to buy the same ball at a higher price.

Meanwhile, Bryan Acheampong said his comments were taken out of context.

“I think that there was some mischief in that publication. If you listen to the interview what I said was that we have a glant of maize in the system across the country which is from the Northern sector to the middle belt. There is a glant of maize and that is also trickling down into the system.

“The average farm gate price of maize is hovering about GH₵180, GH₵200. So if you look at that consideration then a ball of 600 grams of kenkey should be coming down,” he said.

He explained that he made those assertions based on data collected all over the country. This, he said he used to determine the average price and informed his claims.

