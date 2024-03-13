The Minister for Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong has said he came at a time Ghana needed a vibrant Minister to bring the agriculture industry back to glory.

The Abetifi Member of Parliament equated the timing his appointment to Joseph, the Biblical figure who restored Egypt and provided relief to the Israelites.

Speaking on Citi FM on Wednesday, March 13, the Agriculture Minister said that despite people’s concerns about the amount of months left for the government to make an impact, what counts most is what is made out of the remaining months.

“Joseph came in within a short time and brought change and so it is not about the time left, it is about what you do with the time left,” he said.

Mr. Acheampong indicated that, he has President Akufo-Addo’s support and blessing in his quest to make Ghana a food-sufficient country within the next five years.

“The President was clear that we needed to push and wanted to see agric as a pillar to solve the food situation in the country and so there was a need for us to fix the different food prices and the amount of money spent on importing food into the country.

“My appointment was a clear assignment that he gave me and said he would be involved in, and that is why when I was doing the stakeholder engagements, the president was there and when I launched the Planting for Food and Jobs Phase II, the President was there.”