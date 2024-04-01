The National Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Opare Addo, has dared Abetifi MP, Bryan Acheampong over his comments that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will not hand over power to the NDC.

According to him, if the Minister for Food and Agriculture means his words, he should make any move to stop a smooth transition.

Mr Opare Addo’s comment comes after Mr Acheampong reiterated a statement from 2023 that the NPP will not yield power to the NDC in the 2024 elections.

The MP was addressing party faithful at the NPP’s unity walk to mark the 2024 Kwahu Easter celebrations in Mpraeso, Kwahu South Municipality, Eastern Region.

Mr Acheampong stated the NDC would never emerge victorious in the December 7 polls, regardless of their desires.

He questioned why a party that cannot win elections would seek power at all costs.

But Mr Opare Addo who is incensed by the same comment the MP made on the same platform in 2023 has his family to counsel him wisely and promptly.

“He is the one saying that and as I have understood him, he said that whether they win or not, they will not hand over power.

“If his mother or family head, they should advise him here in Abetifi. If he is a man on that day, he should come down and say he will not hand over,” he replied.

