Founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe is wondering why President Akufo-Addo is reluctant to let Ken Ofori-Atta out of his administration.

According to him, the fact that the former Finance Minister remains a major part of the government machinery means there may be more than meets the eye.

This comes after the former Finance Minister was appointed presidential advisor, special envoy on international investments after being removed from office.

The decision came months after the Majority MPs demanded that the President sacks him over what they deemed as incompetence.

Many Ghanaians thought he had been entirely axed from the administration until it was made known his new appointment at the Presidency.

Dr Nyaho-Nyaho Tamakloe/Source: Myjoyonline

This is why Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe suspects that “If Ofori-Atta is still there and Akufo-Addo can’t move him out, he is sitting on something that in future we shall all get to know. And we shall know.”

The veteran politician said this during an interview on JoyNews’ AM Show on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe also said President Akufo-Addo has headed the most corrupt regime in Ghana’s history.

For him, contrary to pledges by the President of eliminating the canker during his campaign period, his administration has rather left much to be desired since taking over power in 2017.

“We promised the people of this country that we shall put a stop to it. He’s been now the worst in the history of this country,” he explained.

Speaking to Benjamin Akakpo, Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe insisted that Nana Akufo-Addo has “failed totally in the fight against corruption.”

ALSO READ: