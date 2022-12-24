The Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, has revealed that the government’s newly launched 1D1F Enable Youth Initiative will tackle youth unemployment by creating 16, 000 jobs for the youth in the country.

About 1.74 million (13.4 percent) of the total working population of 13 million in the age bracket of 15 years and above were unemployed in the first quarter of the year, a study conducted by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) revealed.

The high level of unemployment in the country has been described by many as a national security threat.

However, Mr Kyerematen said the unemployment in the country will be drastically reduced through the introduction of the 1D1F Enable Youth Initiative.

According to him, the program will directly create employment for 3,000 youth and over 16,000 indirect jobs for unemployed persons across the country.

Speaking at the official launch of 1D1F Enable Youth Initiative in Accra on Friday, the Trade and Industry Minister also indicated that the programme would help create sustainable jobs and also enhance agricultural production to boost the country’s economy.

“It is an uncontestable fact, that one of the problems confronting our country is how we deal with youth unemployment. This particular initiative will contribute to employing almost 3000 youth. It is also going to contribute indirectly to creating over 16, 000 jobs.”