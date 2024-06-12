The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has voiced concerns over the growing youth unemployment crisis in the country.

He cautioned that the high levels of unemployment and homelessness among the youth could lead to severe and potentially perilous consequences in the upcoming elections.

Addressing Parliament on Wednesday, Bagbin highlighted the urgent need for prompt and effective action from political leaders to address this critical issue.

“The joblessness, the homelessness and the hopelessness of the youth cannot be taken lightly. We must act together and now to prevent a journey to calamity or to a journey of no return.”

“…The public does not give a dime what goes on in between the starting together and finishing together. With these it is clear that as representatives of the people we have a significant amount of work ahead of us and I therefore urge all members to patronise the work and ensure that we make progress on these things of important matters,” he urged.

