Young actress and billionaire’s wife, Regina Daniels has stunned fans in Ghana and Nigeria with a video of her jamming to Shatta Wale’s Taking over song.

In the video sighted on Instagram, the actress was seen cruising in town with a friend.

She surprised many people with her lyrical prowess with the way she was able to lip-synch the words of the song.

In spite of the fact that the words used in the song were mainly Ga, she managed to sing effortlessly as she sat behind the steering wheel.

Her fans who have been elated by her other side have massively reacted to the video.

Watch the video below:

