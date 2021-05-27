Rita Daniels, mother of Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels, has broken her silence on her marriage to her young lover.

Miss Daniels, in a private traditional wedding in a village in Delta State, reportedly got married to her mid-adult lover over the weekend.

Despite not releasing photos on her social media handles, images from the ceremony found their way online.

Her daughter, Miss Daniels, who is married to an elderly man was reportedly not present because she was not in support of the marriage.

Taking to her Instagram page a few days after the ceremony which has received backlash, she dropped a brief but powerful message to naysayers.

ALSO READ:

Though she did not deny or confirm the union, her message read: True love wins.

Her post has generated mixed reactions in her comment section amid congratulatory messages.