Beautiful photos of Regina Daniels’s precious son Munir were recently shared online and it is safe to say that the little boy got some beauty genes from his parents.

Billionaire businessman Ned Nwoko shared recent photos of Munir who is also called Moon.

In the photos, Munir was spotted looking handsome in a deep blue top which was matched with light blue-coloured trousers.

The little boy then wore a brown jacket and black shoes to match.

Munir’s hair was plaited, making him look like a girl. He also had his customized necklace on.

The little boy seemed to like the outdoors as he was seen with a cute smile on his face.

Another photo showed the moment he went to the fruits aisle and wanted to carry a big ball of watermelon.

Ned Nwoko seemed to be excited about his son’s outing as he announced his recent activity online.

ALSO READ: