The Deputy Majority Leader of Parliament and Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin has said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) cannot be an alternative to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Reacting to a question posed to him by Omanhene Kwabena Asante of Adom TV, the Effutu MP insisted the NDC was a party of impossibles and same should not be given any chance to come back to power.

“The NDC has shown time without number that they are not an option when it comes to the governance system of the country. They said that Free SHS was impossible, Akufo-Addo has made it possible. They said nursing and teacher trainee allowances were not possible but today the story is different” he posited.

He gave several other instances in which the opposition NDC failed to live up to expectations but President Akufo-Addo has performed in those areas.

“Take for instance COVID-19 which has hit us. Look at how this administration has handled the situation. You imagine if this had happened under Mahama, the situation would have been worse,” he said.

He admitted that things are not as good as the citizens may expect but things are still better than when Mahama and his NDC were in charge of the country.

He also asked road contractors to exercise patience as everything humanly possible is being done to ensure that they are paid what they are owed by the state for works done.