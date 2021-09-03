A Nairobi woman who begs at vantage points with her physically challenged son has been exposed at a hospital where they had gone for rounds.

The elderly woman was exposed after a passerby noticed that her son, whom she pushes around in a wheelchair, was not a cripple.

The child is not a one-legged lad resident thought he was; he was simply sitting on the hidden leg.

After some members of the public got wind of the woman’s dubious activities, they confronted her and her child.

They discovered that he was being used by his mother to fool passers-by and in the process, obtain money from sympathetic persons.

The boy was removed from the wheelchair and instructed to walk, thus confirming the claim that he was physically fit.

Video below: