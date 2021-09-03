The Member of Parliament for Jomoro, Dorcas Affo Toffey, has rejected accusations that she is engaging in cheap blackmail to score political points over the border closure.

The legislator, on Thursday, led angry residents of Elubo and other communities in her constituencies to stage a demonstration, demanding the President to open the country’s borders.

Dubbed, ‘Open Our Land Border Now’ demonstration, members of the group, clad in red and black attire, were seen chanting war songs and hoisting placards, hoping that government heeds their call.

Her comment comes after the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah, accused Madam Affo Toffey of inciting her constituents against the government when she is aware of the reasons for which the borders remain closed.

“The NDC MP for Jomoro cannot lead the demonstration and tell us that it is because of hardship. She is only leading the demonstration because she wants to gain politically from it.

“But that is wrong because Covid-19 is dangerous, and it is for that reason that the land borders have been closed. So what has happened is unfortunate, but the borders cannot be opened until the Covid-19 team recommends so,” he said.

In a rebuttal, Jomoro MP, Dorcas Affo Toffey, says the government cannot keep the borders closed without assisting poor traders affected by the decision.

“I am not inciting anybody; we are simply begging the President to do something for them. If the borders are not going to be reopened anytime soon, they should be some sort of intervention; maybe some funding, anything that will aid and help their current financial situation, that is what they are saying.

“So if somebody comes out to speak to them and give them reasons the borders have remained, they will understand,” she retorted.

President Akufo-Addo announced the closure of land borders back in March 2020, as part of measures to help curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

But over a year and a half after the closure, the people of Elubo say the move has outlived its purpose.

Already, Ketu South residents embarked on a similar demonstration to open the Aflao border in the Volta Region.