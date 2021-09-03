Founder and leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LGP), Kofi Akpaloo, has given an interesting perspective to what many have described as expensive foreign travels of President Akufo-Addo.

Mr Akpaloo said most of the flights chartered for the President were among the cheapest in the world.

The failed presidential hopeful was reacting to concerns raised by Member of Parliament for North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa about the decision to spend taxpayers’ money to fund the “expensive travels” of President Akufo-Addo.

He could not fathom why the President has consistently abandoned the presidential aircraft which was used by three former Presidents.

In a Facebook post, the North Tongu legislator claimed the state rented the Airbus ACJ320neo owned by Acropolis Aviation for £15,000 an hour during each foreign travel by Akufo-Addo.

Hon. Okudzeto Ablakwa has since filed an urgent question in Parliament demanding answers from the state.

But, Kofi Akpaloo on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday said the issue being raised by Okudzeto is for “cheap populism”.

According to him, it is an established fact that all the travels of the President are not for comfort but in the interest of the state.

“President Akufo-Addo has always brought back huge aid to Ghana. Even the recent one to Germany, he was able to get COVID-19 vaccines which are in short supply across the world so what else does Okudzeto want,” he quizzed.

The LPG leader said he would have spent much more for his travels as President because he does not compromise on security.

“This issue raised by Okudzeto Ablakwa is just to court bad press for the President since workers are already agitating. Let’s stop these cheap politics” he fumed.

Kofi Akpaloo said he will support the state to rent an aircraft for presidential travels if Ghana’s presidential jet is not in a good state.

Listen to him in the audio below for more: