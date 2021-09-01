Togolese footballer, Emmanuel Adebayor’s generosity once again has left his best friend and Ghanaian comedian and actor, Funny Face in tears.

The actor, born Nana Yaw Boateng Benson, has flaunted another jeep, which he said he acquired from Adebayor.

This comes barely a week after Funny Face was involved in an accident on the Accra-Kumasi Highway with a car from Adebayor.

This brings to three, the number of cars he has so far received from the legendary footballer.

Feeling overwhelmed, he took to his Instagram page to share the news with fans and followers.

He posted a video of the black jeep backed with a short message dominant with emotional emojis to eulogise his Togolese friend.

He wrote: GYE NYAME ✊🏾🔥 .. DON’ T mess with one of JEHOVAH’s son .. HIS COMEBACK will always be bigger Dan when HE started. !! @e_adebayor@e_adebayor .. you have done it again ooo .

Saaaawwwwww 😭😭☝️☝️👍 obooooiiiiiiiiii .. ✊🏾😭😩🙏🏾☝️ Higher we go bro .. From da ashes we will rise again .. now is time to give dem Rashes !! 😭😭😩😩❤️ Baaarrrrrssssssnma Nigga @kwadwosheldon !! FOR LIFE IS FOR LIfE ✊🏾👍✊🏾.

Watch the video below: