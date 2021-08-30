Comic actor, Funny Face, known in private life as Benson Nana Yaw Boateng, has escaped death in a near-fatal accident on the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

The incident, according to him, occurred on Saturday, August 28, 2021.

This, he said, was at a time he was on his way to see his family in Kumasi and also officially apologise to his baby mama, Vanessa’s parents.

However, death flashed before his eyes after an articulator truck crossed him on a section of the road.

He narrated he managed to maneuver his way but the car flew in the air before landing on the ground, causing the rims to break and the three tyres to deflate.

Funny Face disclosed he was travelling in a vehicle Adebayor gave him with the registration number, SEA-1-13.

Taking to Instagram to share a video of the vehicle after the accident, he expressed appreciation to God for saving his life.

He wrote: GYE NYAME 🔥✊🏾I was crossed by an Articulator I had to swerve him .. Nearly died !! Hmmm .. WHO JAH BLESS NO MAN CURSE !! NANA YAW ODURO BOATENG BENSON RICHMOND … you have suffered in dis life 😭👑🇬🇭🙏🏾✊🏾 BUT JEHOVAH will always watch your back !! Forever to JEHOVAH alone be da glory ✊🏾🔥👑❤️🇬🇭🕊🙏🏾.

Watch the video below: