Latest photo of Vanessah Nicole, the baby mama of comic actor, Funny Face and her children have set the internet on fire.

The breathtaking photo, sighted on Instagram, also captured her first daughter who looked exactly like her.

The photo was to commemorate the twins, Ella and Bella’s second birthday, today, May 21, 2021.

In the photo, she had her arms wrapped around Ella and Bella who sat on her lap as they pose for the camera in their matching outfits.

Their big sister, whose identity is not immediately known, also wore a flowery dress and had the same natural hair twist as her sister.

Vanessah Nicole and her kids

ALSO READ:

The photo was shared on the twins’ Instagram page with the caption: Our mummy and big sister on our birthday. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO US 🎁🎉🎂🎂🎂.

The photo has generated well wishes for the twins.