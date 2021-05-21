Comic actor, Funny Face, has taken to social media to pen an emotional message as his twins, Ella and Bella mark their birthday.

The girls have turned two today, May 21, 2021.

In commemoration of the day, the father, born Benson Nana Yaw Boateng took to Instagram page to share an adorable photo and message.

The adorable photo captured them in matching outfits and sandals coupled with their natural hair twists adorned with colourful ribbons.

Funny Face’s twins; Ella and Bella

The proud dad, who could not hide his joy, said the day has come to him as a dream, adding he built his life around them.

ALSO READ:

To him, there is no doubt he almost lost his mind when he parted ways with the twins as his love for them is so deep.

He further prayed that the dreams of the children become a reality.

His message read: GYE NYAME ✊🔥 It was like a dream. .. when you little Angels arrived in my life 2 years ago … I built all my life and world around you … No wonder I nearly lost my mind when u girls were not with me anymore ✊🔥🙏. .. but to JEHOVAH alone be all the glory … in JEHOVAH’s time HE makes all things beautiful...

Everything I went through… has shaped me to be da father figure u girls would be proud of in some years to come … Forever and always you girls will be My #ELLAandBELLA. .. “BEAUTIFUL DAUGHTERS OF A KING 👑 “for life is for life✊🔥🕊… Happy Birthday girls … May all ur dreams come true in GOD’s name 🕊🙏🔥🎉 have a beautiful birthday princesses 👸 🎂 🎉 love you 🎉⭐️❤️🕊👑.