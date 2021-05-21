Luck run out on a suspected kidnapper when he was nabbed by smart tutors of a school he raided to carry out his operation.

The man, whose identity is not immediately known, is said to have entered the school in Abuja, Nigeria, under the pretext of picking up his ward during closing time.

In videos that have gone viral, the man is seen being interrogated as he screams on top of his voice, threatening to withdraw his wards for what he termed as disregard.

His scene caused staff of the basic school to gather around him and one of them demanded he mentioned the name and class of his said ward.

He correctly gave the description of one Chisom and her sibling and he was allowed to exit with them, but luck run out on his side when they met Chisom’s biological father while being escorted out.

The confused father raised an alarm after which the school authorities apprehended the suspected kidnapper.

During interrogations, he confessed to not knowing any of the pupils, but heard their names while he was scouting the premise.

Watch video below: